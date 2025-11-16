Heart of a giant: Temba rises to the occasion to eclipse hosts

KOLKATA: Just after the first hour on Day One, there was an incident involving Jasprit Bumrah and Temba Bavuma. After an appeal for leg-before was not upheld, the pacer was discussing whether to take DRS. During that discussion, Bumrah, in passing, used the word 'bauna'. Dwarf.

Bavuma's frame may be small but he has the hallmarks of a champion. Across three sessions on Saturday and Sunday, sandwiched by stumps, the man from Langa rose to the occasion. Again. Even as his colleagues came and went, he stuck to his principles, tried to keep the scoreboard moving, trusted his partners when rotating strike and showed exemplary technique on how to bat — survive, really — on a pitch which should make it to the next edition of minesweeper. Survival wasn't a matter of if but when and some of the batters wanted to get ahead of the eight ball before a ball with their name on it came along.

But Bavuma found a method. He would either go forward or right back as much as possible. He tried to avoid intersecting deliveries in no man's land. He didn't come in with any preconceived ideas but 'just play what's in front'. This morning, I think my message to the guys 'was always to just try and play what's in front of you. Try not to have too many preconceived ideas'. (And) it (the pitch) did kind of calm down a bit. Obviously, there was still a bit of turn. But Corbin (Bosch) and I could build a partnership. It would have been nice if Marco was still there this morning. "But I think it was more a case of just play what's in front of you, keep your nerve."