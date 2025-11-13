India vs South Africa: The house Temba built

KOLKATA: Almost exactly two years to the day at this very venue, the house that Temba Bavuma had built was on the verge of crumbling down. He had led the Proteas to the semifinal of the World Cup but his batting had been a non-starter. Ahead of the last four clash against Australia, the criticism was biting and there were calls to drop himself. That he was battling a fitness issue also didn't help.

He kept faith in himself but was dismissed for a four-ball zero. Australia had prevailed by three wickets and the calls against Bavuma grew louder.

****

In the second week of June 2025, Bavuma led the men's team to one of their biggest ever wins. A win in the final of the World Test Championships over Australia. Chasing 282 on a deck with plenty for the pacers, the skipper's measured 66, coupled with his leadership both on and off the field, helped a young side to fly in the stratosphere.

Captaining a multi-cultural side like South Africa comes with its own challenges but this was the strongest win yet for them. As a tribute for their leader, a bunch of players and support staff, including the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Ashwell Prince, composed a song for their captain and sung it as part of their celebrations.

Based on Bella Ciao, an Italian anti-fascist song, it went

"His name is Temba, he come from Langa

He came to score, came to score, came to score, score, score

Temba Bavuma, he come from Langa

To play for Protea"

The resultant video, uploaded on all ICC channels and elsewhere, broke the internet. At the end of the video, Bavuma leaned forward and touched the title with palm of his hand.

A much-maligned individual, both as leader and batter, had finally quietened the crowd of naysayers.

****

If a year in a sportsperson's life is an eternity, one can only imagine what two years may feel like. When Bavuma was asked how he has traversed the intervening period between the low point of November 2023 and now, his monologue revealed a lot.

"It wasn't the greatest of World Cups for me from a batting point of view," he said ahead of the first Test in Kolkata. "So, I can understand why the criticism came. From a captaincy point of view, it's always felt like a process of discovery. You are always learning more about yourself. I think now I am a lot more comfortable in my own skin. There's no case of having to prove to myself or to people back home that I'm deserving of the title (of captain). The results speak for themselves.

But the lowest of low and the highest of high has taught him that 'cricket can happen'. "An opposition can show you up and you just take it day by day. But you just have to try and enjoy it. That's probably the bigger one, you just try to enjoy it." But he also knows that being captain comes with the territory of where the 'magnifying glass will be on you'.