Kolkata set to spin a fresh tale as first Test gets underway on Friday

KOLKATA: The grass in the outfield has been trimmed, the final billboard is going up and the nuts, bolts and nails are being placed in their rightful positions. On the morning before the morning of a big series, Eden Gardens is gradually ensuring that things are being put in place ahead of a short but fascinating two-match Test series against the world champions and the hardest standalone assignment this format of the game can offer: winning a series in India.

Temba Bavuma said as much in the pre-match press conference but India do not have the same veneer of invincibility they possessed, say, in 2019 when the visitors came here last. That was the apogee of India's home dominance when their batters piled on the runs on batting decks before the pacers used their nous to flatten the visitors across the series. Of course, it kind of helped that the Proteas lost the toss on all three occasions but Faf du Plessis & Co. didn't get a sniff.

The victory margins read: 203 runs (1st Test; Visakhapatnam), an innings and 137 runs (Pune) and an innings and 202 runs (Ranchi). R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja split 28 wickets but the hosts were turbocharged because Umesh Yadav (11 wickets at 12.18) and Mohammed Shami (13 wickets at 14.76) used local advantage for maximum impact. In that series, Rabada (seven wickets at 40.71), Vernon Philander (two wickets at 77.5) and Anrich Nortje (one wicket at 179) were dealt with.

But that was 2019. A new generation are finding their way in the game, players eager to leave behind their own legacy. It's why this will be a stern test for Shubman Gill & Co. The support staff and the leadership group know they have a big fight on their hands if they are to keep their slate clean over the next two weeks.