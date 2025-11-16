India suffer first Eden Gardens defeat in 13 years as South Africa win low-scoring thriller

South Africa completed a remarkable win in a low-scoring thriller, defending a modest target as India collapsed on a turning Eden Gardens pitch, handing the hosts their first defeat at the venue in 13 years.

South Africa clinched a famous 30-run victory over India at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, defending a modest target of 124 to secure their first Test win in the country in 15 years.

India, who had begun the third morning as favourites following a dramatic 15-wicket second day, collapsed to 93 all out in their second innings on a turning surface that played more like a fifth-day pitch.

The defeat also marked India’s first loss in Kolkata since 2012 and the second-smallest target they have failed to chase in Test cricket.

India had appeared well placed earlier in the day after Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up South Africa’s second innings for 153.

Temba Bavuma’s fighting half-century, the only fifty of the match, and his 44-run stand with Corbin Bosch, however, proved decisive. Their partnership stretched South Africa’s lead from 63 to 124, a total that ultimately became out of reach for the hosts.

Chasing 124, India endured the worst possible start. With skipper Shubman Gill ruled out of the match after sustaining a neck injury on Day 2, India were effectively a batter short.

Marco Jansen struck twice in his opening spell, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal for nought and KL Rahul for one to leave India reeling at 10 for 2 at lunch. Washington Sundar (5 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (4 not out) survived to the interval, but India still needed 114 to win with only seven recognised batters available.

The slide continued post-lunch as Simon Harmer tightened the noose. Harmer, who bowled with relentless accuracy, claimed 4 for 21 in the second innings to finish with match figures of 8 for 51. His tally made him South Africa’s most successful spinner in Tests in India, surpassing the joint record of Paul Adams and Imran Tahir (14 wickets). Playing only his third Test in the country, Harmer also dismissed Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Jurel.