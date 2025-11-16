India suffer first Eden Gardens defeat in 13 years as South Africa win low-scoring thriller

South Africa completed a remarkable win in a low-scoring thriller, defending a modest target as India collapsed on a turning Eden Gardens pitch, handing the hosts their first defeat at the venue in 13 years.
South Africa clinched a famous 30-run victory over India at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, defending a modest target of 124 to secure their first Test win in the country in 15 years.
India, who had begun the third morning as favourites following a dramatic 15-wicket second day, collapsed to 93 all out in their second innings on a turning surface that played more like a fifth-day pitch.
The defeat also marked India’s first loss in Kolkata since 2012 and the second-smallest target they have failed to chase in Test cricket.
India had appeared well placed earlier in the day after Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up South Africa’s second innings for 153.
Temba Bavuma’s fighting half-century, the only fifty of the match, and his 44-run stand with Corbin Bosch, however, proved decisive. Their partnership stretched South Africa’s lead from 63 to 124, a total that ultimately became out of reach for the hosts.
Chasing 124, India endured the worst possible start. With skipper Shubman Gill ruled out of the match after sustaining a neck injury on Day 2, India were effectively a batter short.
Marco Jansen struck twice in his opening spell, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal for nought and KL Rahul for one to leave India reeling at 10 for 2 at lunch. Washington Sundar (5 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (4 not out) survived to the interval, but India still needed 114 to win with only seven recognised batters available.
The slide continued post-lunch as Simon Harmer tightened the noose. Harmer, who bowled with relentless accuracy, claimed 4 for 21 in the second innings to finish with match figures of 8 for 51. His tally made him South Africa’s most successful spinner in Tests in India, surpassing the joint record of Paul Adams and Imran Tahir (14 wickets). Playing only his third Test in the country, Harmer also dismissed Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Jurel.
Pant, trying to break the shackles, fell to a return catch after Harmer cleverly varied his pace and angle. Jurel, attempting to counter-attack, skied a long hop to Bosch at deep square leg.
Washington Sundar, who looked the most assured among the top order, was undone when Aiden Markram was brought on for a part-time off-spin spell that immediately produced a catch at slip.
A brief counter-attack from Axar Patel offered a sliver of hope. Axar struck 16 runs off four balls, taking on Keshav Maharaj with aggressive intent, before miscuing a slog sweep to mid-on where Bavuma held a difficult catch while running back.
Maharaj then cleaned up the tail, and the match ended when Mohammed Siraj edged his first ball to Aiden Markram at slip. With Gill unavailable, India’s ninth wicket down signalled the end of the innings.
South Africa erupted in celebration as the result not only gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series but also extended Bavuma’s remarkable run as captain, 10 wins in 11 Tests since the start of their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 campaign, during which they ended their ICC title drought. Bavuma also took a well-judged catch earlier to dismiss a dangerous-looking Axar Patel.
At the presentation, Pant acknowledged the team’s shortcomings, saying, “You can’t dwell too much on defeats like this. We should’ve chased down a total of 120-odd, but the pressure kept building because we lost wickets.”
Gautam Gambhir, attending the post-match press conference alone, defended the surface, stating, “This is exactly the pitch we wanted. The pitch curator was very helpful. This wasn’t an unplayable wicket. The skills of the players aren’t the issue. We need to, individually and collectively, keep talking about how to absorb pressure. We need to embrace pressure.” The loss marked India’s fourth home defeat under Gambhir’s tenure as head coach.
Earlier in the morning session, South Africa added 60 crucial runs to their overnight score, resisting India’s spinners who lacked the penetration they had displayed on Saturday evening.
Bavuma was beaten or edged frequently but survived through soft hands and calculated rotation of strike. Bosch played more freely, even slog-sweeping Kuldeep Yadav for six.
India turned to their pacers for a breakthrough, with Jasprit Bumrah finally ending Bosch’s innings by knocking back his off stump. Siraj followed up by dismissing Harmer and Maharaj in quick succession, the latter trapped in front with a yorker.
Despite hopes among the Eden Gardens crowd for a home victory, India’s batting deficiencies were exposed as they slid to a chastening defeat in a match that finished inside eight sessions.
Brief scores:
South Africa 159 & 153 beat India 189 & 93 by 30 runs.
At lunch on Day 3: India 10/2 in 7 overs (Washington Sundar 5 not out; Marco Jansen 2/8), needing 114 more to win.