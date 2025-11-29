What led to the Hong Kong fire that killed 128?

The fire erupted on Wednesday, 26, at Wang Fuk Court, a 32-story residential complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong. .Many windows blocked by highly flammable polystyrene and a series of other safety shortcomings fueled the deadliest fire in decades..Falling burning bamboo poles and high winds further fueled the rapid spread to seven of the eight towers..At least 128 people died, dozens were injured, and around 900 residents were evacuated to temporary shelters..The buildings lacked sprinklers and smoke detectors, and some fire alarms failed to work during the blaze..Firefighters faced extreme heat, limited reach of ladders, and high winds, making rescue operations extremely difficult..Authorities have arrested renovation workers and contractors, and a probe is underway into negligence and corruption linked to the deadly fire..Inside Trump’s draft Ukraine deal: The concessions, the backlash, the stakes.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest