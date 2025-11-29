What led to the Hong Kong fire that killed 128?

TNIE online desk

The fire erupted on Wednesday, 26, at Wang Fuk Court, a 32-story residential complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

Photo | AP

Many windows blocked by highly flammable polystyrene and a series of other safety shortcomings fueled the deadliest fire in decades.

Photo | AP

Falling burning bamboo poles and high winds further fueled the rapid spread to seven of the eight towers.

Photo | AP

At least 128 people died, dozens were injured, and around 900 residents were evacuated to temporary shelters.

Photo | AP

The buildings lacked sprinklers and smoke detectors, and some fire alarms failed to work during the blaze.

Photo | AP

Firefighters faced extreme heat, limited reach of ladders, and high winds, making rescue operations extremely difficult.

Photo | AP

Authorities have arrested renovation workers and contractors, and a probe is underway into negligence and corruption linked to the deadly fire.

Photo | AP
