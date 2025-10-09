TN pharma owner arrested as Coldrif cough syrup deaths rise to 22

At least 22 children under five in India have died after allegedly consuming Coldrif cough syrup containing toxic diethylene glycol, made by Tamil Nadu’s Sresan Pharmaceuticals..Nine Indian states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Arunanchal have so far banned the Coldrif cough syrup containing toxic diethylene glycol..Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA) was directed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to cancel the licence of the pharma company on October 4..Meanwhile, the arrest of a doctor over the death of 14 children from contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh has ignited nationwide outrage from the medical fraternity..The World Health Organisation has sought to know from Indian authorities whether the cough syrup linked to child deaths in the country was exported to other nations..A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh, with the assistance of Chennai City Police, arrested Ranganathan (75), the proprietor of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma..Owner of TN-based Sresan Pharma arrested in Chennai over cough syrup deaths.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest