Owner of TN-based Sresan Pharma arrested in Chennai over cough syrup deaths

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh, with the assistance of Chennai City Police, arrested Ranganathan (75), the proprietor of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma, in connection with the manufacture of spurious cough syrup that has been linked to multiple child deaths across several states.

Ranganathan was picked up from his residence in Kodambakkam by the SIT, accompanied by personnel from the Ashok Nagar police station under whose jurisdiction the area falls.

He was subsequently taken to the Sunguvarchatram police station in Kancheepuram district for preliminary questioning.

The arrest pertains to the production of ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup, which was found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical compound that has been implicated in the deaths of children who consumed the syrup.

The Madhya Pradesh police are investigating the case, and a transit warrant is being processed to facilitate the transfer of the accused to MP for further custodial interrogation.

Soon after the arrest, the SIT along with local authorities carried out a detailed inspection of the manufacturing facility of Sresan Pharma, located in a rented 4,500 sq ft premises in Sunguvarchatram.

The unit has since been sealed by officials of the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department, who found several violations of manufacturing protocols.

According to official sources, the pharma unit allegedly failed to procure pharma-grade propylene glycol, a key ingredient in cough syrups, and instead sourced substandard material containing DEG as an impurity.

Samples seized from the premises reportedly tested positive for the toxic substance.

Sources indicated that following completion of legal formalities, the SIT from Madhya Pradesh is expected to take custody of Ranganathan to continue the investigation.