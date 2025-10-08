20 dead, five children critical after consuming contaminated cough syrup; opposition demands enquiry

At least 20 children have died in Madhya Pradesh after consuming the toxic Coldrif cough syrup, while five more children remain in critical condition undergoing treatment in neighbouring Nagpur, officials confirmed. The development has prompted heightened scrutiny of the manufacturer and regulatory processes across multiple states. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the bereaved families in Parasia block of Chhindwara district on October 11 or 12.

Most victims were from Chhindwara district, with two from Betul and one from Pandhurna. The children reportedly developed kidney failure after consuming the syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a company based in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said that of the five critically ill children in Nagpur, two are admitted at AIIMS, two in a government hospital, and one in a private hospital, adding that “everyone is trying their best to save their lives.” Shukla met with families of the affected children during his visit to Nagpur.

“Till now 20 children from Chhindwara, Pandhurna and Betul have died due to the unfortunate and painful incident. Five children are being treated in government and private hospitals in Nagpur and all efforts are underway to save their lives. A Police team from Chhindwara is already in Chennai and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu to arrest the owner of the pharmaceutical company which manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup,” Shukla said in Chhindwara on Wednesday.

Shukla also met with local representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and urged them not to proceed on indefinite strike against the arrest of the government doctor Dr Pravin Soni in the case.