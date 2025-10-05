Coldrif syrup deaths: MP doctor arrested, SIT to exhume child's body for evidence

BHOPAL: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have arrested a doctor in Chhindwara district following the deaths of 14 children who reportedly consumed contaminated cough syrup.

Dr Pravin Soni, a government doctor who also operates a private clinic in Parasia town, located in the coal belt of Chhindwara, was arrested by local police on Saturday night. The arrest followed an FIR lodged by local block medical officer (BMO) Dr Ankit Sallam. The FIR names both Dr Soni and the syrup’s manufacturer, based in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, among the accused. Two other doctors, Dr Amit Thakur and Dr Aman Siddiqui, have also been mentioned in the seven-page FIR registered at Parasia police station.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 105 and 276 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drug adulteration. Additionally, Section 27A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which deals with the manufacture, stocking, sale, or offering for sale of spurious or adulterated medicines, has also been invoked. The offences carry a punishment ranging from ten years’ imprisonment to life.

Dr Soni, one of the most prominent paediatricians in Parasia, was known for his busy clinic and was also posted at the local government community health centre. He has been suspended from his government post with immediate effect, following orders from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

Just days ago, Dr Soni had reportedly defended his actions, stating that he had been in medical practice for over 35 years and had prescribed the same cough syrup for nearly a decade.