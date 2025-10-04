Tests samples of Coldrif cough syrup found to be 'adulterated': TN food safety dept

CHENNAI: Test samples of cough syrups collected from a Chennai-based pharmaceutical firm have been found to be adulterated, an official from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said on Saturday.

The officials have sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu-based company and instructed it to halt production at its facility near Chennai, the official added.

The development comes after the Tamil Nadu government banned the sale of the cough syrup Coldrif and ordered the immediate removal of existing stocks from the market.

The action follows suspicions linking the deaths of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to the consumption of this syrup.

Effective from 1 October, the sale of the syrup manufactured by the company has been prohibited throughout Tamil Nadu, the official said.

A team from the Food Safety and Drug Administration conducted an inspection at the company’s manufacturing unit in Sunguvarchatram, located in the neighbouring Kancheepuram district, last week and collected product samples.