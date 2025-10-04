MP bans Coldrif cough syrup after nine children die of suspected kidney failure within a month

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday banned the sale of Coldrif syrup following the deaths of nine children due to suspected kidney infections in Chhindwara district since 7 September.

"The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on other products manufactured by the same company," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated on X.

The syrup was produced at a factory in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Following the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government requested the Tamil Nadu government to conduct an inquiry. "The investigation report was received this morning, and strict action has been taken," Yadav said.

In response to the tragedy, action has also been initiated at the local level. A team has been constituted at the state level to further investigate the matter. The Chief Minister added that those found guilty would not be spared.

According to officials, nine children have died since 7 September due to suspected renal failure. At present, 13 children — including eight from Chhindwara and Nagpur — are undergoing treatment.