Tamil Nadu bans Coldrif cough syrup after death of eight children in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

CHENNAI: The Department of Drugs Control Administration (DDCA) has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup in Tamil Nadu and frozen all stock at the manufacturer’s Kancheepuram plant, following media reports linking it to the deaths of at least eight children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The move followed a communication from the Controller, Food and Drug Administration, Madhya Pradesh (MP), regarding the death of children in the state’s Chhindwara district. The syrup is suspected to be the cause of the death of six children in the last three weeks.

S Gurubharathi, Deputy Director of Drugs Control cum Controlling and Licensing Authority, told the TNIE that all drug inspectors across the state have been asked to prevent the sale of Coldrif by pharmacies and freeze the stock wherever available until further orders.

He said five samples — one from the same batch of Coldrif suspected to have caused the death and four other drugs of different combinations produced by the same manufacturer — were lifted from their unit and sent for testing. The syrup is manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals at its unit in Sunguvarchathram.

Gurubharathi said since the syrup was also being supplied to Puducherry, Odisha, besides various parts of Tamil Nadu, a communication has been sent to those states too to prevent the sale of the drug.