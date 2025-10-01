Six children die in three weeks in Madhya Pradesh; cough syrup poisoning suspected

BHOPAL: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district have issued an advisory restricting the prescription, sale, and use of at least two cough syrups after six children, aged one to seven, reportedly died between September 4 and 26 from kidney-related complications and anuria.

Analysis of the medicines administered to the six minors found two cough syrups in common. With samples of the syrups sent for detailed testing, the district administration has advised doctors to refrain from prescribing them and has restricted their sale and use.

“Till the time test reports of the syrup samples are out, an advisory has been issued to restrain the use, sale and prescription of those syrups. Doctors in the district have also been advised strictly to prescribe only symptom-specific medicines, like prescribing just Paracetamol for fever, instead of prescribing a wide spectrum of medicines, including those for cough and cold,” Chhindwara district collector Sheelendra Singh told TNIE on Wednesday.

The six children, aged between one and seven, from different parts of the Parasia area (also known as Koylanchal for its coal mining activity), initially suffered from cold and mild fever. Local doctors prescribed routine medications, including cough syrups.

After taking the medicines, the children initially appeared to recover, but within days their symptoms returned, accompanied by a sharp decline in urine output.

Most of the children who later died from kidney-related complications were admitted to private hospitals in nearby Nagpur, Maharashtra.