Five-year-old dies after consuming cough syrup supplied under free medicine scheme in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A five-year-old child died after consuming a cough syrup supplied under the Rajasthan government’s free medicine scheme.

The child, Nitish of Khori Brahmanan village in Sikar district, was unwell and down with cold and cough for a few days. Later, his mother brought him medicine available free of cost at Chirana CHC. But after drinking the cough medicine, Nitish’s condition worsened and he was declared dead at the local hospital.

The family refused to conduct a post-mortem and took the body after informing the police in writing.

However, locals say this is not the first case where drinking this cough syrup has created complications. A few days ago, two children in Ajitgarh area reportedly fell ill after consuming the same medicine.

ASI Rohitas Kumar Jangid said that Mukesh Sharma's son, Nitish, was given cough medicine from Chirana CHC on Sunday evening. His condition worsened at night, and he was given water. He died on Monday morning while being taken to the hospital.

Medical Jurist Dr Ranjit Benda said that the family brought the child to the hospital in an unconscious state, where he was declared dead after examination.