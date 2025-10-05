Kerala bans Coldrif cough syrup sale

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Saturday banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup across the state following reports of quality concerns. Health Minister Veena George, in a press release issued here, said that the State Drugs Control Department has stopped both the distribution and retail sale of the syrup. The action comes after reports from other states flagging problems in batch SR-13 of the medicine.

Preliminary investigations by the State Drugs Control Department revealed that this particular batch had not been sold in Kerala. The department has directed the drug control officials to ensure that Coldrif syrup is not distributed or sold in the state.

Currently, eight distributors supply the medicine in Kerala, and all have been directed to stop sales. Medical stores too have been instructed not to sell the syrup, the release said.