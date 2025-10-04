CDSCO launches inspections of drug manufacturing units in six states after cough syrup deaths

NEW DELHI: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated risk-based inspections of drug manufacturing units in six states following the collection of 19 samples, including cough syrups, antipyretics, and antibiotics, in the wake of child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups.

The inspections cover manufacturing units in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where the 19 drug samples were produced, sources in the health ministry said. The aim of the inspections, which began on Friday, is to identify gaps that may have led to drug quality failures and to suggest process improvements to prevent such incidents in the future, the ministry added.

A multidisciplinary team comprising experts from the National Institute of Virology, Indian Council of Medical Research, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, CDSCO, and AIIMS-Nagpur continues to analyse the samples to assess the causes of deaths in and around Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

So far, six samples tested by CDSCO and three by the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drugs Administration (MPFDA) were found free of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG), chemicals known to cause severe kidney injury. However, these tested samples were not from the two suspected cough syrups, including Coldrif, which remain under investigation.

At the request of the Madhya Pradesh government, the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration tested Coldrif syrup samples from the Sresan Pharma facility in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. The results showed DEG levels beyond permissible limits, leading the Tamil Nadu government to ban the sale and order removal of the syrup from the market.