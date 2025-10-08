Madhya Pradesh SIT probes drug firm in Tamil Nadu after 20 kids die of cough syrup poisoning, factory sealed

A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, conducted a probe at the factory of a drug manufacturer near Chennai on Wednesday to investigate the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh allegedly caused by contaminated cough syrup.

The SIT later visited the company’s registered office in Chennai to gather documents and CCTV footage. Officials said the factory owner had left the premises three days earlier.

The Tamil Nadu police assisted the SIT during the inspections. The pharmaceutical company, based in Chennai, had supplied the cough syrup ‘Coldrif’ to markets in Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had sealed the pharmaceutical factory in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday evening.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on October 7 that 20 children had died from kidney failure after consuming the syrup.

Tests conducted by the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration found the samples from the factory to be “adulterated,” following which production was ordered to stop immediately.