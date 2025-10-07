Cough syrup poisoning: Death toll of MP kids rises to 20

NAGPUR: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Tuesday said a total of 20 children from the state have died so far while undergoing treatment for kidney failure after drinking a contaminated cough syrup.

He said five children are currently being treated in Nagpur - two each in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and one in a private hospital.

Earlier, the state government had confirmed the deaths of 16 children from Chhindwara who had allegedly consumed cough syrup Coldrif, samples of which were found to have toxic contents.

Talking to reporters here after visiting the children undergoing treatment, Shukla said, "So far, 20 children from Madhya Pradesh have died while undergoing treatment... Two of them died in the past 24 hours."

Describing the fatalities as extremely tragic, he said the MP government will extend all possible help to the affected families.