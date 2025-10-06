Cough syrup-children death link probe: MP govt transfers state drug controller, suspends three others

The chief minister said strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic deaths of children, and no negligence will be tolerated.

Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of 14 children, officials said on Sunday.

Dr Praveen Soni from Chhindwara has been arrested for alleged negligence, while a case has been registered against the Coldrif cough syrup manufacturing company.

The government has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu), with officials saying the drug samples have been found to contain a highly toxic substance.

Of the children who died, 11 were from Parasia sub-division, two from Chhindwara city, and one from Chaurai tehsil.

Eight children are being treated in Nagpur -- four in a government hospital, one at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and three in private facilities, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla over the deaths of children in Chhindwara after allegedly consuming a contaminated cough syrup.

He demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the victims and a job for their families, and questioned CM Mohan Yadav for not taking action against the Drug Controller.