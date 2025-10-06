Cough syrup deaths: IMA slams MP doctor’s arrest, says onus on manufacturers and authorities

NEW DELHI: The arrest of a doctor over the death of 14 children from contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh has ignited nationwide outrage from the medical fraternity.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which represents over 4 lakh doctors in the country, strongly condemned the arrest of Dr Praveen Soni, the physician who prescribed the now-banned Coldrif cough syrup that led to the deaths in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh.

Demanding immediate action on the actual culprits and adequate compensation for the affected families and the doctor who is a victim of defamation, the IMA on Monday said they are concerned with the "incompetence and inadequacy of the drug regulatory system in the country and mishandling of this unfortunate incident.”

“The onus of the death of these hapless children falls squarely on the manufacturers and the authorities. Intimidation of the medical profession is uncalled for and will be resisted.”

The IMA National President, Dr Dilip Bhanushali and Honorary Secretary General, Dr Sarbari Dutta, said in the given case the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration (FDA) failed to monitor the concentration of DEG in the alleged cough syrup.

“The response of both the Central and State authorities are creating problems instead of instilling confidence in the minds of the public. IMA is concerned with the incompetence and inadequacy of the drug regulatory system in the country and mishandling of this unfortunate incident,” they added.

“Pharmaceutical-grade glycerin and propylene glycol required for manufacturing cough syrups are expensive. Toxic substances such as industrial-grade DEG and ethylene glycol (EG) are cheaper and visually indistinguishable. If quality control fails at the level of both the manufacturer and the regulator, cough syrups produced by a few companies may end up containing toxic substances capable of causing kidney failure and death in young children,” the statement said.