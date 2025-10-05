Centre holds high-level meeting on cough syrup deaths to strengthen drug quality assurance

NEW DELHI: In response to concerns about the deaths of children due to substandard cough syrups in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the central government swung into action as the Union Health Ministry held a high-level meeting on Sunday with all the States and Union Territories to ensure compliance with drug quality standards.

At least 16 children have died in Madhya Pradesh, and two in Rajasthan, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups.

The meeting, which was held by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, discussed three key points, including compliance with general statutory rules regarding quality standards in drug manufacturing, rational use of cough syrup for children and strengthening the regulation of retail pharmacies.

The Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU), Nagpur, established under the Pradhan Mantri–Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), had reported a cluster of cases and related deaths to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) from a Block in Chhindwara District of Madhya Pradesh.

“Taking cognisance of the situation, a Central team of experts comprising epidemiologists, microbiologists, entomologists and drug inspectors from NCDC, National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) visited Chhindwara and Nagpur and undertook a detailed analysis of the reported cases and deaths in coordination with Madhya Pradesh State Authorities.