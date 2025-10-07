Cough-syrup deaths: Congress demands judicial probe, compensation for deceased's families

NEW DELHI: In the wake of reported deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to the consumption of a cough syrup, the Congress on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the matter, strict action against those responsible and compensation for the families of the deceased.

The opposition party also accused the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan of giving a "clean chit" to the companies that had manufactured the cough syrup that was allegedly responsible for the deaths of the children.

It also sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

At a joint press briefing here with Congress Legislature Party leader in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully, the party's legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh, Umang Singhar, claimed that 16 children have died in Chhindwara and that the local Congress MLA had warned the government several times, but no action was taken.

"When the matter escalated, the body of a girl child was exhumed from the grave and a postmortem conducted. Children kept dying in the state and the chief minister kept roaming in Assam's Kaziranga National Park," Singhar alleged.

"The deputy chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (Rajendra Shukla) says no death has occurred due to cough syrup and he kept giving a clean chit to the company that makes the cough syrup. After all, what kind of an insensitive government is this? What is the link of the deputy chief minister with the medicine company?" he asked.