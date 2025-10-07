Cough syrup deaths: Punjab and HP governments ban Coldrif

The order stated that all retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners and hospitals and healthcare institutions, etc., in Punjab shall not purchase, sell or utilise the said product.

"If any stock of the drug is available in the State, the information may be provided to the FDA (drugs wing),’’ it added.

Meanwhile, the Coldrif cough syrup has been completely banned in Himachal Pradesh.

The Nastro-DS, a cough syrup manufactured in Himachal Pradesh has given a clean chit by the Madhya Pradesh food and drugs administration (FDA) but it’s production is suspended as of now, and placed under scrutiny following the death of children.

Following the request from Madhya Pradesh government for an investigation into Nastro-DS, a team from the state drug controller recently inspected the premises of five drug companies, including Aqunova Pharma, which supplied cough syrups to Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh FDA collected samples of Nastro-DS last week. It was manufactured by Aqunova Pharma, a pharmaceutical unit based in Baddi in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Drug Controller Dr Manish Kapoor, said that Coldrif cough syrup has been completely banned in the State. "The laboratory tests have revealed a high concentration of DEG in the Coldrif cough syrup samples. The state drug controller administration has issued a prohibitory order on the sale and purchase of Coldrif. If anyone finds out about the availability of this syrup, they should immediately inform the office of the drug controller," he said.