Cough syrup deaths: Punjab and HP governments ban Coldrif

CHANDIGARH: Punjab and Himachal Pradesh governments have banned the sale, distribution and use of Coldrif cough syrup, following the deaths of 14 children due to suspected renal failure in Madhya Pradesh after its consumption.
The syrup, Batch No. SR-13, manufactured in May 2025 by Sresan Pharma, Sunguvarchathiram, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu, is allegedly adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous substance.
An order issued by the Punjab Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), read, "it has come to the notice of this office that Coldrif syrup has been declared as not of standard quality by the government analyst, drugs testing laboratory, and FDA, Madhya Pradesh. The drug formulation is reported to be adulterated, as it contains Diethylene Glycol (46.28 per cent w/v), which makes it injurious to health, considering the seriousness of the matter. The said product has been observed to be linked to the recent deaths of children in the Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. The above-mentioned product is hereby completely prohibited for sale, distribution and utilisation in the state of Punjab with immediate effect in public interest.’’
The order stated that all retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners and hospitals and healthcare institutions, etc., in Punjab shall not purchase, sell or utilise the said product.
"If any stock of the drug is available in the State, the information may be provided to the FDA (drugs wing),’’ it added.
Meanwhile, the Coldrif cough syrup has been completely banned in Himachal Pradesh.
The Nastro-DS, a cough syrup manufactured in Himachal Pradesh has given a clean chit by the Madhya Pradesh food and drugs administration (FDA) but it’s production is suspended as of now, and placed under scrutiny following the death of children.
Following the request from Madhya Pradesh government for an investigation into Nastro-DS, a team from the state drug controller recently inspected the premises of five drug companies, including Aqunova Pharma, which supplied cough syrups to Madhya Pradesh.
The Madhya Pradesh FDA collected samples of Nastro-DS last week. It was manufactured by Aqunova Pharma, a pharmaceutical unit based in Baddi in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh Drug Controller Dr Manish Kapoor, said that Coldrif cough syrup has been completely banned in the State. "The laboratory tests have revealed a high concentration of DEG in the Coldrif cough syrup samples. The state drug controller administration has issued a prohibitory order on the sale and purchase of Coldrif. If anyone finds out about the availability of this syrup, they should immediately inform the office of the drug controller," he said.
"The FDA of Madhya Pradesh told that Nastro-DS was safe for consumption. The lab analysis of Nastro-DS cough syrup samples has shown the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG) within permissible limits. The Madhya Pradesh FDA has communicated to us the test results. Aqunova Pharma voluntarily decided to put on hold the production of Nastro-DS cough syrup after the Madhya Pradesh FDA took the samples. The company might resume production only after the FDA officially communicates the test results to them. As of now, the production is suspended," he said.
The Himachal Pradesh government also directed the drug inspectors to draw samples of all cough syrups using propylene glycol manufactured in the State from the manufacturing premises as well as retail sellers and wholesalers on a monthly basis for laboratory analysis.
This will help rule out the manufacture and sale of syrups containing toxic impurities and ensure the sale of quality syrups. Also, the government prohibited the sale, distribution and utilisation of two more cough syrups Respifresh TR and Relife, after being found to contain toxic impurity DEG above the permissible limit.
Diethylene glycol is a toxic chemical, and its consumption can cause kidney, liver, and nervous system damage.
The tragic deaths triggered a national health alert, leading to suspensions of officials in Madhya Pradesh, multiple arrests, nationwide stock confiscations, and immediate, stringent changes to drug prescription guidelines in states like Kerala and Karnataka.