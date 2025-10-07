Karnataka bars cough, cold syrups to children under two

BENGALURU: After reports of child deaths linked to the consumption of certain cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the state government has advised both government and private healthcare institutions not to prescribe cough and cold syrups to children below the age of two years.

In its advisory dated October 6, regarding the ‘rational use of cough syrups in children’, the Director of Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, said, “For children between 2 to 5 years of age, such medications should generally be avoided, unless clearly indicated and prescribed after proper clinical evaluation.”

The circular recalled the Union Health Ministry’s advisory dated October 3, which expressed concern over the irrational use of cough syrups in children. “For older children, cough syrups, if required, must be used only after thorough clinical assessment, in the lowest effective dose and for the shortest duration, and fixed dose.

Also, multi-drug combinations (irrational combinations, oral bronchodilators, cough suppressants) should be avoided,” the director said, adding that all healthcare providers shall adhere to the Standard Treatment Protocols / Therapeutic Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Integrated Management of Neonatal and Childhood Illness (IMNCI) guidelines for the clinical management of cough and respiratory symptoms in children. Further, the advisory directed that no cough suppressants should be used and Bronchodilators should be used only as inhalers and not in tablet or liquid form.