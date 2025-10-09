Centre slams TNFDA for delaying Sresan Pharma licence cancellation after Coldrif cough syrup kills 20 children

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI/BHOPAL: The Centre has pointed fingers at the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA) for not yet cancelling the licence of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, linked to the deaths of at least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources in the Union health ministry, the TNFDA was directed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to cancel the licence of the pharma company based in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, on October 4. “The TNFDA is yet to cancel the license of the company despite CDSCO recommendations,” sources told TNIE.

However, Tamil Nadu State Drug Control Department on Wednesday initiated criminal proceedings against G Ranganathan, proprietor cum manufacturing chemist of Sresan Pharmaceuticals.

A special investigation team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh arrived in Chennai and held discussions with the Tamil Nadu State Drug Controller. Ranganathan, who has been in the pharma manufacturing field for over 40 years, is absconding. The SIT lodged a police complaint against Ranganathan, sources said.

Since Sresan is already shut, the department’s show cause notice was pasted on the doors of the unit in Kanchipuram and on Ranganathan’s residence in Chennai. The notice gives Ranganathan time till October 12 to submit his response. Possibly on October 13, formal orders to cancel Sresan’s licence would be issued. Its current licence is valid till December this year, officials said.