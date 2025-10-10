Hamas, Israel agree on first phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan — a historic yet fragile breakthrough
Online Desk
Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire and secure the release of the remaining hostage-prisoner, accepting key elements of a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.
The deal, which Palestinians have greeted with caution, marks a significant step towards ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
The agreement, which follows a 20-point peace plan for Gaza announced last month by Trump, was signed on Thursday in Egypt, and calls for Israel to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
Under the deal, aid deliveries to Gaza are expected to surge after more than two years of war. The Israeli military said it was preparing to pull back troops from parts of Gaza as part of the agreement.
Trump’s plan also calls for Hamas to be disarmed and for Gaza to be governed by a transitional authority headed by the US president himself, though this aspect remains unaddressed.
Under the plan, Israel would retain an open-ended military presence along Gaza’s border with Israel, while an international force made up would oversee internal security.
The proposal also outlines a potential future role for the Palestinian Authority — a move Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes.
The plan misses enforceable timelines, clear mechanisms for implementing the promised international stabilisation force. Netanyahu has enough room to stall or reshape its trajectory.