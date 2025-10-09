What we know as Hamas, Israel agree to ‘first phase’ of Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to pause fighting in Gaza and secure the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, accepting key elements of a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The deal, which Palestinians have greeted with caution, marks a significant step towards ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and triggered a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The agreement, which follows a 20-point peace plan for Gaza announced last month by Trump, is to be signed Thursday in Egypt, and calls for Israel to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Under the deal, aid deliveries to Gaza are expected to surge after more than two years of war. The Israeli military said it was preparing to pull back troops from parts of Gaza as part of the agreement.

Trump’s plan also calls for Hamas to be disarmed and for Gaza to be governed by a transitional authority headed by the US president himself, though this aspect remains unaddressed.

Hamas sources said the group would release 20 living hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first phase of the deal, with the swap to take place within 72 hours of its implementation.

The timing of the implementation would be announced on Thursday, the sources added. Trump said he believed all hostages would “be coming back on Monday.”

Under the plan, Israel would retain an open-ended military presence along Gaza’s border with Israel, while an international force made up largely of troops from Arab and Muslim nations would oversee internal security. The US would lead a major internationally funded reconstruction effort.

The proposal also outlines a potential future role for the Palestinian Authority — a move Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes. The Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, would first be required to undergo sweeping reforms that could take years to complete.

The plan remains vague on the prospect of a future Palestinian state, an idea Netanyahu and his government continue to reject.

A growing number of experts, including those commissioned by a UN body, have said that Israel’s offensive in Gaza amounts to genocide. More than 67,000 Palestinians -- mostly women and children -- have been killed in Gaza and nearly 170,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The United Nations and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.

Gaza's civil defence agency reported several strikes on the territory after the announcement of the deal.