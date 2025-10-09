Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the 'first phase' of his peace plan

CAIRO: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of his Gaza peace plan, hailing it as a "historic and unprecedented" step to ending the two-year-old war.

Palestinian militant group Hamas would release all hostages while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed on line, Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Trump also thanked mediators Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, adding: "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

Mediators said Israel and Hamas had reached a deal for a hostage-prisoner exchange and aid entry into Gaza, Egyptian state-linked media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would bring the hostages home "with God's help".

Trump said earlier that he may travel to the Middle East later this week as a deal was "very close".