As Hamas considers a peace deal, the man most Palestinians want to lead them sits in an Israeli jail

Since the White House released Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war on September 29, the chances of an end to Israel’s war on Gaza is as high as they have ever been.

If it succeeds, the idea of a Palestinian state being established alongside Israel will also be on the table for the first time in decades.

Palestinians were notably excluded from drafting the plan, and no measures exist to hold Israel accountable for the destruction it has caused. But the 20-point plan includes clauses that could eventually lead to Palestinian self-determination.

Under the terms of the plan, Palestinians will be allowed to remain in Gaza and there will be an amnesty for militants who commit to peaceful coexistence once the deal is agreed. Israel has committed not to occupy or annex Gaza. The plan also acknowledges the Palestinian people’s aspiration for self-determination and statehood and says a pathway to achieve that may be achievable under certain conditions.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he supports the plan. But on his return to Israel, he said Palestinian statehood was not written into the agreement and that Israel would “forcibly resist” the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The US president’s deal will have to be approved in a vote of Netanyahu’s cabinet. It has already come in for severe criticism from at least one cabinet member: Bezalel Smotrich. Smotrich described the deal as a “resounding diplomatic failure” that will “end in tears.”

For Hamas, too, the plan crosses a number of red lines. Reports suggest that Hamas faces an existential dilemma. On one hand the plan explicitly removes any role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza. On the other, the US president has said that a Hamas rejection would give Israel the green light to continue their military onslaught.

So, whether the next steps are a ceasefire or the continued destruction of Gaza, what has become clear is that time is running out for Hamas as rulers of the Palestinian people in Gaza. This raises the question of who could take over the reins of government for Palestinians.

The obvious answer is the Palestinian Authority (PA), which holds leadership of the Palestinians in the West Bank. The PA was formed by the Oslo Accords to administer the West Bank and Gaza. Since 2005 it has been led by Mahmoud Abbas of Fatah. In 2007, a brief civil war between Fatah and Hamas left Hamas in power in Gaza, creating a deep division between the two parties and the Palestinian people.

While the PA argues it should be the sole governing authority in Gaza, Fatah and Abbas are deeply unpopular among Palestinians. In a recent poll conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research, just 6% of Palestinians said they would vote for Abbas in an election.

The waning legitimacy of the current PA leadership puts into question its ability to rule. Corruption, lack of democracy and Abbas’s age has led for calls for someone new to lead the Palestinians into the next chapter of their history. One name has resounding popularity: Marwan Barghouti.