Israel says it is preparing to implement 'first stage' of Trump' plan to end war in Gaza

Deir Al-Balah: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is preparing to implement the "first stage" of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

A statement from the prime minister's office Saturday said Israel would work "in full cooperation" with Trump to end the war in accordance with its principles.

US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.

Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.

Senior Hamas officials suggested there were still major disagreements that required further negotiations.

There was no immediate response from Israel, which is largely shut down for the Jewish Sabbath, and Hamas' response fell short of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demands that the group surrender and disarm.

Israel had earlier accepted Trump's plan in its entirety.

Trump welcomed the Hamas statement, saying: "I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE."