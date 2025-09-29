Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside Netanyahu, says Israel to withdraw ‘in phases’

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was “very close” to securing peace in the Gaza conflict, adding that Israel would withdraw from the besieged strip “in phases” under a 20-point plan he unveiled after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing a press conference alongside Netanyahu, Trump thanked the Israeli for agreeing to a peace plan that would end the war in Gaza and said he himself was hopeful Hamas would accept it as well.

"I also want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for agreeing to the plan and for trusting that if we work together, we can bring an end to the death and destruction that we've seen for so many years," Trump said.

The announcement comes as the death toll in Gaza surpassed 66,000, mostly women and children, with the United Nations and human rights groups concluding that Israel’s actions amount to a genocide.

Speaking on the peace plan Trump said a timeline would be drawn for the Israeli forces to withdraw from the Palestinian enclave in phases. "Working with the new transitional authority in Gaza, all parties will agree on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw in phases," he told reporters.

Hamas also has yet to give its approval but Trump said he was hopeful the militant group was in favor. However, the US President warned that Israel would have his "full backing" to destroy Hamas if the armed Palestinian group rejected Washington's peace proposal.

"Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas but I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace and if Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible, they're the only one left. Everyone else has accepted it but I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer," he said.