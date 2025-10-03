Trump issues ultimatum to Hamas — accept Gaza deal by Sunday or face “all hell”

US President Donald Trump on Friday gave Hamas until Sunday evening (22:00 GMT) to accept his proposed Gaza peace deal, warning on social media that if it did not the group would face “all HELL.”

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) PM, Washington, DC time,” Trump wrote on social media.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

He also urged civilians to move to safety, writing: “I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help. Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance!”

“Most of Hamas’ fighters are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed,” Trump added.

Notably, Trump unveiled the proposal earlier this week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hamas said on Tuesday it would study the proposal.

The plan calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas’s disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It would be followed by a post-war transitional authority led by Trump himself; former British prime minister Tony Blair is also expected to be involved.

The proposal says civilians would not be required to evacuate the territory, while Trump’s social posts urged “innocent Palestinians” to move to safer areas—an apparent inconsistency that was not clarified.

It was not clear what Trump’s evacuation appeal for Palestinian civilians would mean in practice, or how it would be enforced.

Israel has been conducting an air and ground offensive in Gaza’s largest urban area, from which hundreds of thousands have fled.

The United Nations on Friday reiterated that there was “no safe place” in Gaza and said Israel-designated zones in the south were “places of death.”

The conflict began with Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

Israel’s subsequent offensive has killed at least 66,225 Palestinians, mosltly, women and children according to the Gaza Health Ministry that the UN and rights grooups consider reliable.

(With inputs from AFP and AP)