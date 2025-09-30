World

Palestinian source close to Hamas says group examining Trump's Gaza plan

The discussions could take several days due to the complexities of communication among leadership members and movements, a source said.
President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the West Wing of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the West Wing of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington.Photo | AP
AFP
Updated on
1 min read

KHAN YUNIS: A Palestinian source close to Hamas told AFP on Tuesday that the group is reviewing US President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the Gaza war, which is backed by the Israeli prime minister.

"Hamas has begun a series of consultations within its political and military leaderships, both inside Palestine and abroad," the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

"The discussions could take several days due to the complexities of communication among leadership members and movements, especially after the Israeli aggression in Doha," the source added. Another Palestinian source also confirmed that Hamas was examining Trump's plan.

President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the West Wing of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington.
What to know about the Gaza peace plan agreed to by Trump and Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Israel Gaza war

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com