UNGA president says ceasefire agreement must lead to immediate aid deliveries

United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock has said the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, as announced by US President Donald Trump, finally offers “a ray of hope after more than 700 days of death, destruction, and despair.”
Baerbock on Wednesday said the moment must be seized to fully implement the agreement, end the war in Gaza, release all hostages, and ensure “the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid.”
She noted that many world leaders at their recent meeting in the United Nations General Assembly stressed that a permanent ceasefire could open a path to peace, end Hamas' rule in Gaza and Israel's occupation, and lead to a two-state solution, the only way Israelis and Palestinians can live in lasting peace and security.
The former German foreign minister commended the US, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and many others involved “for their efforts to bring the suffering of Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians to an end.”
Families of hostages and their supporters began chanting “Nobel Prize to Trump” as they gathered in the early hours of the morning in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square.
People congregated there after the agreement was announced, with freed hostages and families of those still in captivity cheering, singing, and crying at the news.
Israeli Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, told CNN that living hostages held by Hamas would be released on Sunday or Monday, once a 72-hour clock for Hamas to make the release begins, following the Israeli Cabinet's meeting Thursday afternoon or evening to approve the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released under the agreement.
Leiter said Israel hopes the deal will lead to an end to the war, but that will depend on how well it is implemented.
“We hope it leads to a complete cessation of hostilities and a rebuilding of Gaza for the sake of the Gazans and for the sake of Israel,” he said.
“But it's the first stage, and we've got to see the first stage implemented completely in the next few days.”
Leiter, whose eldest son was killed in the war while serving in the Israeli forces, credited Israeli military pressure with bringing Hamas to the negotiating table after two years of conflict.
The Israeli Army released a statement Wednesday saying it “welcomes the signing of the agreement for the return of the hostages.”
According to the statement, the Chief of the General Staff instructed all forces “to prepare strong defences and be ready for any scenario.”