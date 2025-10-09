UNGA president says ceasefire agreement must lead to immediate aid deliveries

United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock has said the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, as announced by US President Donald Trump, finally offers “a ray of hope after more than 700 days of death, destruction, and despair.”

Baerbock on Wednesday said the moment must be seized to fully implement the agreement, end the war in Gaza, release all hostages, and ensure “the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid.”

She noted that many world leaders at their recent meeting in the United Nations General Assembly stressed that a permanent ceasefire could open a path to peace, end Hamas' rule in Gaza and Israel's occupation, and lead to a two-state solution, the only way Israelis and Palestinians can live in lasting peace and security.

The former German foreign minister commended the US, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and many others involved “for their efforts to bring the suffering of Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians to an end.”

Families of hostages and their supporters began chanting “Nobel Prize to Trump” as they gathered in the early hours of the morning in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square.

People congregated there after the agreement was announced, with freed hostages and families of those still in captivity cheering, singing, and crying at the news.