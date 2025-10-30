Bright skies, dim health: India’s vitamin D dilemma

TNIE online desk
A survey of 22 lakh Indians showed vitamin D deficiency dropped from 51% in 2019–20 to 43% in 2023–24.
The study found regional disparities, with South India showing the highest deficiency at 51.6%, while Maharashtra fared better at 42.9%. The North-East recorded the lowest rate at 36.9%, aided by outdoor lifestyles and diverse diets.
Teenagers recorded the highest deficiency at 66.9%, pointing to a critical yet under-recognised health concern among India’s youth.
Vitamin D is crucial as it regulates the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body. A lack of vitamin D can lead to bone deformities such as rickets in children, and bone pain caused by a condition called osteomalacia or softening of the bones, in adults.
Experts attribute the widespread vitamin D deficiency to reduced sunlight exposure due to urban lifestyles, long indoor working hours and poor diet.
Vitamin D comes from sunlight and foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, liver, and fortified milk or cereals. Brief sun exposure a few times a week helps maintain healthy levels.