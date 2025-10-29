Vitamin D deficiency is high among Indians, with teenagers most affected: Survey

NEW DELHI: A growing number of Indians are suffering from a high level of Vitamin D deficiency, especially those living in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, a latest survey released on Wednesday said, highlighting the urgent need for greater preventive awareness, improved nutrition, and regular screening.

The survey, conducted among 22 lakh people across India, also found that teenagers have the highest incidence of Vitamin D deficiency. Interestingly, there is not much difference between men and women in terms of Vitamin D deficiency, the survey noted.

However, the data indicated a gradual improvement over time, with national deficiency rates declining from around 51% in 2019-20 to 43% in 2023-24.

Vitamin D is crucial as it regulates the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body. A lack of vitamin D can lead to bone deformities such as rickets in children, and bone pain caused by a condition called osteomalacia or softening of the bones, in adults.

The alarming findings indicate that urban lifestyles, reduced sun exposure, and poor dietary habits - rather than geography alone - are major contributors to Vitamin D deficiency in India.

The survey conducted by Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India’s second-largest pathology laboratory chain, revealed that between 2019 and 2025, 46.5% of individuals tested across India showed Vitamin D deficiency, while another 26% had insufficient levels, highlighting widespread Vitamin D inadequacy among health-seeking individuals.

The study revealed distinct differences across India.

South India reported the highest deficiency at 51.6%, with Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu each exceeding 50%.