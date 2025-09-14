Charlie Kirk: A final exchange, then silence

Online Desk

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a Q&A session at Utah Valley University.

The event took place at a college campus. It was a public, in-person discussion, which turned tragic when the shooting occurred. The questioner and Kirk were debating gun violence when the shot rang out.

Police launched a statewide manhunt after CCTV footage showed the suspected shooter seemingly leaping from a rooftop to flee the scene.

Soon, Tyler James Robinson, 22, from Washington, Utah, was arrested on charges of aggravated murder and other offences. Police said he harboured deep resentment toward the conservative activist’s provocative views.

Police recovered bullet casings from the Charlie Kirk shooting that carried unusual engravings described as “extremely online.” Among the phrases were: “Hey, fascist! Catch,” lyrics from “Bella Ciao,” “If you read this, you are gay lmao,” and meme-style text like “notices, bulges, OWO, what’s this?”

Kirk was known for drawing young audiences into debates on conservatism. A polarising figure, he was outspoken on immigration, media bias, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ rights, often sparking campus protests.

Experts warn that America’s response to Kirk’s killing will be crucial — either by easing political polarisation through restraint and dialogue, or risking further normalisation of hatred and violence.

