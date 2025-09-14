Assassination of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk prompts flood of false claims online

A flood of false and misleading claims filled social media in the two days it took officials to arrest and publicly identify 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect in Wednesday's assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

The reaction followed a well-worn pattern of misinformation and conspiracy theories that often come after breaking news events when facts can be fluid. Those kinds of posts appeared within hours of the shooting, with some of the earliest incorrectly identifying the gunman before officials had released any information about a suspect.

More claims spawned on Thursday and Friday, presenting old videos and photos as recent footage of the shooter and erroneously reporting on Robinson's background.

Here's a look at the facts.

CLAIM: Robinson is a registered Republican.

THE FACTS: This is false. Utah records say Robinson was registered as a voter, but not affiliated with either political party. His voter status is inactive, meaning he did not vote in two regular general elections after receiving a notice from his county clerk.

According to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Robinson's family said he had become “more political in recent years” and had criticized Kirk, mentioning that he was due to appear at an event in Utah. Cox stated that ammunition found at the scene was engraved with taunting, anti-fascist and meme culture messaging.

CLAIM: Robinson is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

THE FACTS: This is false. Priscilla Yeverino, spokesperson for the group, confirmed that “we have no members in DSA named Tyler Robinson anywhere in the country.”

A photo of a person who bears a resemblance to Robinson wearing a Salt Lake City DSA shirt with the slogan “bee the change” has been used to support this claim. Yeverino declined to confirm that person's identity “for this person's privacy and safety.”

Prior to Robinson’s arrest, many on social media were quick to assume the shooter was a Democrat and prominent conservative figures, including President Donald Trump, blamed liberal politics for Kirk’s death.