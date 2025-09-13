Who is Tyler Robinson, alleged killer of Charlie Kirk?

WASHINGTON: How did Tyler Robinson -- a straight-A student raised Mormon by Republican parents -- become the alleged assassin of right-wing mega-influencer Charlie Kirk?

It's a question that has gripped Washington, the small town in Utah where the suspect grew up.

The 22-year-old arrested late Thursday after a 33-hour manhunt reportedly confessed to killing Kirk, whose popularity among young conservatives helped Donald Trump win the presidential election last November.

Robinson grew up the eldest of three boys in a mid-sized house on a winding street with manicured lawns, in a neighborhood that backs up to a church.

He was "quiet, respectful, kind of stayed to himself. But he was really, really smart," 66-year-old Kris Schwiermann, the retired head custodian at the local primary school, told AFP.

Jaida Funk, a 22-year-old who attended elementary and middle school with Robinson, gave a similar assessment.

"I always though he would become a businessman or a CEO someday, rather than what I'm learning about him now," she said.

"He was quiet, but not weird, he had friends and he talked to all the different cliques."

After graduating with flying colors from high school in 2021, Robinson briefly studied at university before enrolling in an electrical apprentice program at a technical college closer to home.