Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing became more political, opposed activist's views, authorities say

OREM, Utah: A 22-year-old Utah man who was arrested and booked on murder charges in the assassination of Charlie Kirk held deep disdain for the conservative activist's provocative viewpoints and indicated to a family member that he was responsible for the shooting, authorities said Friday.

The arrest marked a major break in a case that shocked the country and raised fresh alarms about political violence in a deeply polarized United States.

Tyler Robinson had become "more political" in the run-up to the shooting and mentioned during a dinner with family that Kirk would be visiting Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox said at a news conference. The Republican governor cited as evidence engravings on bullet casings found in the rifle that authorities believe was used in the attack, as well as chat app messages attributed to the suspect that a roommate shared with law enforcement.

The governor credited Robinson's family with helping turn him over to authorities.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we got him," Cox said soon after the arrest was first heralded by President Donald Trump on the Fox News show "Fox & Friends."

The investigation is ongoing, Cox said. Robinson was arrested on suspicion of capital murder and weapons and obstruction offenses. He was expected to be formally charged Tuesday ahead of an initial court appearance.