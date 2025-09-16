India Vs Pakistan: When bat did all talking, but hands stayed silent

Online Desk
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha chose to bat as India’s Suryakumar Yadav refused a handshake and walked away in the first clash since the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, despite boycott calls.
Pakistan lost two early wickets and struggled for partnerships as India’s bowlers tore into the top order. Hardik Pandya struck early, removing Saim Ayub for a golden duck.
Sahibzada Farhan, who top-scored with 40, attempted to rebuild the innings along with Fakhar Zaman, who made 17, in a partnership of 39.
Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets, with Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel taking two each and Varun Chakaravarthy adding one, as Pakistan collapsed to 64-6 before being dismissed for 127.
As India began their chase, Abhishek Sharma departed for 31, soon followed by Shubman Gill, handing Pakistan early breakthroughs.
India’s Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the chase with a 50-run partnership, celebrating at the crease as the match turned in India’s favour against Pakistan.
After sealing the win, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off without handshakes, with Yadav dedicating the victory to Pahalgam terror attack victims and the armed forces.