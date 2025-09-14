Asia Cup: India turn left for right route

CHENNAI: In the hours leading up the India versus Pakistan clash at the Dubai International Stadium, two contrasting feelings had filled up the air. Underlying tension towards what could happen amidst call for boycott on one side, and lack of buzz in and around the stadium with the temperature rising up to 50 deg Celsius.

For all the hype around every India-Pakistan match, this one clearly had more riding on it and not because of cricketing reasons. So much so that assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said that they had a meeting about the concerns, if any, players had, their sentiments and what was going on social media.

It was the first time India and Pakistan were playing each other in a sporting event since the cross-border tensions post the Pahalgam terror attack in April-May. Since then, 2024 Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem had pulled out of Neeraj Chopra Classic event in Bengaluru. Pakistan had pulled out of the recently concluded Hockey Asia Cup and there is still no certainty on them taking part in the Junior Hockey World Cup later this year.

However, after doubts over whether the tournament will even happen, it seemed like the wait will finally end at the Asia Cup event, played at a neutral venue. Even then, the mood in the lead up only showed why the most-watched, highly-anticipated contest, is more than just a sporting event. Though there were doubts over whether fans would fill up the stands, they eventually filled most of it at least, coming in late due to the searing heat in Dubai.