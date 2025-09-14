Asia Cup: India turn left for right route

CHENNAI: In the hours leading up the India versus Pakistan clash at the Dubai International Stadium, two contrasting feelings had filled up the air. Underlying tension towards what could happen amidst call for boycott on one side, and lack of buzz in and around the stadium with the temperature rising up to 50 deg Celsius.
For all the hype around every India-Pakistan match, this one clearly had more riding on it and not because of cricketing reasons. So much so that assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said that they had a meeting about the concerns, if any, players had, their sentiments and what was going on social media.
It was the first time India and Pakistan were playing each other in a sporting event since the cross-border tensions post the Pahalgam terror attack in April-May. Since then, 2024 Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem had pulled out of Neeraj Chopra Classic event in Bengaluru. Pakistan had pulled out of the recently concluded Hockey Asia Cup and there is still no certainty on them taking part in the Junior Hockey World Cup later this year.
However, after doubts over whether the tournament will even happen, it seemed like the wait will finally end at the Asia Cup event, played at a neutral venue. Even then, the mood in the lead up only showed why the most-watched, highly-anticipated contest, is more than just a sporting event. Though there were doubts over whether fans would fill up the stands, they eventually filled most of it at least, coming in late due to the searing heat in Dubai.
All the build-up and hype about what could happen, fell flat on the very first delivery. Saim Ayub hit Hardik Pandya straight to Jasprit Bumrah at point to get out on a duck and that was just the beginning. As it has been the case in recent years, what is billed as the biggest match of the sport did not live up to the expectation. Once Ayub fell, Bumrah removed Mohammad Haris. He went on to bowl three overs in the powerplay, putting the neighbours on the backfoot. From thereon, the two left-arm spinners, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, ensured Pakistan never really recovered.
Both Axar and Kuldeep slowed down their pace and well as the proceedings, bringing the Salman Agha-led side to a standstill. Axar removed Fakhar Zaman and followed it up with the wicket of Agha before Kuldeep ran through the middle-order. It was a combination of good bowling from Indian spinners and poor application and shot selection that led to Pakistan’s downfall. They scrapped their way to 127/9, thanks to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s heroics in the death.
The chase, as expected, was just a formality as Suryakumar Yadav took India home with seven wickets in hand.
As for as what it meant to the players, every wicket, celebration and fielding effort from the Indian team summed it up. They came out all guns blazing, and Pakistan were not prepared for it.
Brief scores: Pak 127/9 in 20 ovs (Farhan 40, Afridi 33 n.o; Kuldeep 3/18, Axar 2/18) lost to India 31/3 in 15.5 ovs (Yadav 47 n.o, Sharma 31, Varma 31; Ayub 3/35).