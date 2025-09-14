Caution with bat & dropped catches cost India as Australia take 1-0 lead

As they have over the last year or so, India sent in Harleen Deol ahead of Harmanpreet Kaur or Jemimah Rodrigues. Rawal and Deol, not big runners between the wickets, tried to make sure that India did not lose any wicket soon. When an early wicket falls, it seems like a prudent strategy, but that was not the case here. India had laid the platform on what was a good pitch for batting, they went back to second gear.

Till the 21st over, the run-rate was 5.09 but in the next nine overs, they managed 35 runs with the overall run-rate dropping to 4.73. Boundaries stopped coming, as Rawal and Deol played 31 dot balls out of 52 they faced since Mandhana fell. Now, this is nothing new. It is the way they both bat. Both Rawal and Deol take their time to settle in before accelerating. While it might work with the right batting partner, both together in the middle meant India stagnated.

And that is not something one would want to do against a team like Australia. All the pressure meant Rawal tried to take on Alana King and fell. Kaur's front foot plant came back to cost her, leaving Deol under the pump. From 26 off 39 balls, she upped the run-rate smashing 28 in the next 17. When she eventually fell, her score read 54 off 57, but by then India had slowed down significantly, leaving ten overs to bat for Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh. With not much time to settle in, the duo fell against the run of play as India finished with 281/7 in the end.