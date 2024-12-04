Australia vs India: Eye on ODI World Cup, India women face Australia

CHENNAI: The last time India and Australia faced each other in ODIs, at the start of the year in Mumbai, the format was not on either side's radar. The shortest format took over as a high priority given the T20 World Cup was approaching fast. Close to the end of the year now and things have changed for both teams. Having qualified for the ODI World Cup in India already, both teams are facing each other with two aims - putting their best foot forward to win the ICC ODI championship trophy and preparing as much as they can for the marquee event. The rivalry will ignite in Brisbane as Harmanpreet Kaur's team takes on Australia.

"We are feeling good. It is always a great feeling to play cricket in Australia," Kaur told media ahead of the first ODI. "We had two days of training sessions and tried to get us (acclimatised) as early as possible. Everyone is looking in good shape. I think we all did well against New Zealand in home conditions and here the conditions are different but we are trying to get used to them," Kaur added.

The Indian captain also clarified that all 15 members of the squad, including top order batter Jemimah Rodrigues who had to retire hurt in the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League while representing Brisbane Heat. India already had to make one change to their squad once Yastika Bhatia was ruled out of the tour due to a wrist fracture as Assam wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry replaced her.