Of injuries, friendships, and perseverance — Shreyanka's comeback journey

CHENNAI: It was February 2025. Shreyanka Patil was gearing up for the Women’s Premier League, keen to give her best in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defence. Having been out of action since the T20 World Cup due to injuries, it was something she had been working hard towards and looking forward to.

But then, she heard the bad news whilst being in Mumbai for an awards function. Patil had been ruled out of the tournament. “I had to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai when I heard the news. I went to Jemi's (Jemimah Rodrigues) place, and I just broke down. I didn't know how to react to this,” Patil recalls in an interaction facilitated by FanCode, which is the official broadcaster of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

For someone who had been on an upward curve in the 18 months leading up to the T20 World Cup, what followed was a long road with one injury after another keeping her out. Every time she came close to getting back on the field, Patil was pulled back. Fracture in finger, shin splints, stress reaction in wrist, fractured thumb — Patil could not catch a break.

In all this, what kept her going was doing well for RCB and winning the WPL trophy again. But when that did not happen, she was devastated. “I was ready for maybe missing one tournament. And then they said maybe a little longer. So, whenever they said that, obviously, I used to break down because missing games is something which I don't like. And I used to go back to my room, cry, and take out my anger. I didn't know how to express my feelings because that was my first time not playing cricket for such a long period. I wasn't ready for it. I was manifesting that we are going in as the defending champions. I didn't see myself not being a part of the team,” she recalls.