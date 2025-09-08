Expect SKY to make his presence felt in the Asia Cup: WV Raman

On role of toss in UAE

I think so. Because we've seen that happen in the past. We've seen that happen in the league that they play on an annual basis. We see the impact that toss has more often than not. With the pitches being different in both the venues where the matches are going to be played in, it's not going to be easy as far as decision-making is concerned. Nobody can be complacent, even though India have enough and more firepower amongst all the teams that's figuring in the Asia Cup.

On Bumrah and workload management

Listen, I'm going to indulge in a bit of conjecture. I'm going to think that the injuries that he's had is because of the unique action with which he bowls. Now, that being the case, it's not a question of how many overs he bowls. It's a question of what his body can take and when and how he's got to really look after the kind of effort that he puts in. There's no saying when things can go wrong or there's no saying if Bumrah will be able to really play in all the formats all the time. When a fast bowler comes out of a back injury after surgery, there's no saying, there's no guarantee. Even the player doesn't know.

As much as anybody can try and hope that to give an adequate rest he can deliver at crucial times, you never know. And God forbid, nothing really serious happens to him if he continues to play. But this is a situation that we are going to live with most of the time. We cannot blame Bumrah because nobody knows how exactly the human body behaves, especially after a setback. We all take things for granted. We've seen it happen in our lives; a minor fracture to a finger or whatever, then we realise how important even that finger can be when it is really not broken. Whereas we get to realise the importance that we tend to think that we shouldn't take any part of our body for granted when it's not really affected. So, as far as Bumrah is concerned, it's always a case of just hoping that things don't go wrong.

