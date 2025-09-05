Asia Cup: The Samson conundrum

CHENNAI: Sanju Samson will not forget the morning of June 29, 2024. After being on the bench throughout the tournament, the keeper-batter was told that he will play the T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval only for the decision to be reversed minutes before toss. Rohit Sharma, the then captain, took him aside and had a 10-minute chat to explain why India were going in with the same team. Despite the regret of not being able to play, Samson took it in his stride as a team player. He has had to wait for his time for years, and knew it will eventually come.

In the next 24 hours, India went onto win the World Cup that day, Rohit and Virat Kohli retired and a few days later Samson was in Zimbabwe keeping wickets for India in T20Is. Shubman Gill opened the batting and Samson was batting in the middle-order. At least that was the case until the second T20I in Sri Lanka a month after. Then, he was given a chance to bat in the top three. He went on to score back-to-back ducks.

However, when he was asked to open with Abhishek Sharma against Bangladesh, it seemed like Samson was beginning a new chapter, one where he was going to get a longer rope than he has in the last decade. In the 12 matches India have played since, Samson opened the batting, smashed 417 runs at 37.9 average and 183.7 strike rate, including three centuries (two of which came in South Africa).