Like father, like son: The journey of Pujaras

In fact, it was an unintended pursuit of Reema to get Arvind to look at some pictures of Cheteswar when he was about two and a half years old that triggered the father to get his son into the sport. “She wanted me to look at them, saying how good he looks in them. Somewhere he had found a bat and ball and he was posing with them. That was when I noticed that, unlike other kids who pose with their feet flat on the floor, he was on his toes. When the ball was coming towards him, his eyes were on the ball and the bat right below his sight. It was very surprising. In my family, my father, me, and my brother have all played cricket. That’s when something clicked inside and I told my wife that he could become a cricketer. She said 'you work hard with him if you feel so, let’s see.”