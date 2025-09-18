Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarakhand: Homes washed away, several missing

Online Desk
Many were feared missing as a series of cloudbursts hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The heavy rain triggered landslides and flooding, flattening more than 30 houses across four villages. All four affected villages fall under the Nandanagar area.
The cloudbursts have crippled the region’s infrastructure. Power supply has been cut off and roads have been heavily damaged. Many residents reportedly fled to forests in panic during the cloudbursts.
Rescue operations are hindered as reaching the affected areas remains a major challenge for the administration.
As the rescue operations continue, official confirmation of casualties is still awaited, leaving families in anxious uncertainty.