Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli leave 10 missing and villages isolated

DEHRADUN: A series of cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, leaving at least ten people missing across three villages.
The deluge and landslides, concentrated in the Nandanagar area, plunged several villages into chaos and cut off vital communication links.
According to the State Disaster Management Department, ten people, including entire families, have been reported missing in Nandnagar, Sarapani and Dhurma villages. Authorities are working to trace them.
The State Disaster Operations Centre said on Thursday that heavy rainfall had triggered a significant debris flow, damaging six houses in the Kuntari Lagafali ward of Nagar Panchayat Nandaprayag. Five people were reported missing from this area, while two were rescued.
In Nandnagar’s Kuntrilaggafali, the missing include the family of Kunwar Singh: Singh, 42, his wife Kona Devi, and their two sons, Vikas and Vishal. Two other villagers, Deveshwari Devi and Narendra Singh, are also unaccounted for.
In Sarapani village, 70-year-old Jagdhatha Prasad and his wife Bhaga Devi were reported missing, while Guman Singh and Mamta Devi from Dhurma village are also among those whose whereabouts remain unknown.
The aftermath is most visible in Sera village, along the Moksha river, where the damage is severe. Sera had barely begun to recover from a similar cloudburst on 8 July before being struck again.
“We had just started putting our lives back together after the last one, and now this fresh calamity has destroyed everything,” said Arjun Singh, whose home was among those threatened.
Preliminary reports said residential buildings belonging to Mahipal Singh and Avtar Singh in Sera were left precariously perched, with the Moksha river changing course due to debris and inundating homes. Agricultural land has also suffered extensive damage. Villagers said they fled for their lives in the middle of the night.
The devastation extended beyond Sera. In Dhumi village, uphill, several residential buildings have become unsafe, while shops and houses in the Bagad Top area were swept away.
Reports from Kunti, Fafli and Banjgarh in the Nandaprayag block also indicated severe destruction, with many homes buried under debris.
The cloudbursts have crippled the region’s infrastructure. Power supply has been cut off and roads have been heavily damaged.
A petrol pump in Sera was buried in debris. With electricity down, mobile networks are non-functional, severing contact with the outside world. “Our tears won’t stop; we don’t know what else to do,” said a local, reflecting the despair gripping the community.
Many residents reportedly fled to forests in panic during the cloudbursts. Villagers have managed to convey the severity of the crisis to District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, appealing for urgent relief.
However, reaching the affected areas remains a major challenge for the administration. As rescue efforts continue, official confirmation of casualties is still awaited, leaving families in anxious uncertainty.