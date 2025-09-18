Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli leave 10 missing and villages isolated

DEHRADUN: A series of cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, leaving at least ten people missing across three villages.

The deluge and landslides, concentrated in the Nandanagar area, plunged several villages into chaos and cut off vital communication links.

According to the State Disaster Management Department, ten people, including entire families, have been reported missing in Nandnagar, Sarapani and Dhurma villages. Authorities are working to trace them.